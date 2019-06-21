I went to the Garden Party . . .

I am writing to express my deepest gratitude for the wonderful community participation at our Garden Party this past Saturday. It was a beautiful evening filled with good cheer and lively conversation and we could not have been more pleased with the results.

On behalf of our board and staff, I also want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of our friends, colleagues and partners who make our work at the Child Care & Learning Center possible. We could not do this work without your generosity.

Many thanks.

Lisa Paine-Wells

Executive Director, CCLC