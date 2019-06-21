Pellegatta publishes ‘Lyric’

Rappahannock wordsmith and photographer Ted Pellegatta Jr., has a new book available via Amazon.com — print and Kindle editions — titled, “Lyric: Words on a Page.”
“Stories of almost eight decades of living,” explains the Sperryville resident, “the whole world to Rappahannock County.”
Consider a few lines of, “Place to be Rappahannock.”
. . . Cut yesterday
Windrows of hay
Lay
In field
Round bales
Soon will dot the landscape
Lucky are we
Cattle
Horses
Sheep
Apples harvested
Cider in the fall
Apple butter
Lions Club
Smell Central Roasters
Roasting the bean . . .
This long awaited collection of “words” by Pellegatta will also be available soon as an audible book on tape through Amazon.
