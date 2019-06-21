Pellegatta publishes ‘Lyric’

By Staff/Contributed June 21, 2019 Books 0

Rappahannock wordsmith and photographer Ted Pellegatta Jr., has a new book available via Amazon.com — print and Kindle editions — titled, “Lyric: Words on a Page.”

Perhaps you’ll find yourself mentioned in Rappahannock writer Ted Pellegatta Jr.’s much-anticipated new book, “Lyric: Words on a Page.” By John McCaslin

“Stories of almost eight decades of living,” explains the Sperryville resident, “the whole world to Rappahannock County.”

Consider a few lines of, “Place to be Rappahannock.”

. . . Cut yesterday
Windrows of hay
Lay
In field
Round bales
Soon will dot the landscape
Lucky are we
Cattle
Horses
Sheep
Apples harvested
Cider in the fall
Apple butter
Lions Club
Smell Central Roasters
Roasting the bean . . .

This long awaited collection of “words” by Pellegatta will also be available soon as an audible book on tape through Amazon.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5576 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.