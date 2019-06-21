Pellegatta publishes ‘Lyric’

Rappahannock wordsmith and photographer Ted Pellegatta Jr., has a new book available via Amazon.com — print and Kindle editions — titled, “Lyric: Words on a Page.”

“Stories of almost eight decades of living,” explains the Sperryville resident, “the whole world to Rappahannock County.”

Consider a few lines of, “Place to be Rappahannock.”

. . . Cut yesterday

Windrows of hay

Lay

In field

Round bales

Soon will dot the landscape

Lucky are we

Cattle

Horses

Sheep

Apples harvested

Cider in the fall

Apple butter

Lions Club

Smell Central Roasters

Roasting the bean . . .

This long awaited collection of “words” by Pellegatta will also be available soon as an audible book on tape through Amazon.