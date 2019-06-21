RAWL around the world

Hi Editor,

This is Wesley’s new Dad.

Thanks for the beautiful story on Wesley. Your story has been read from California to Kauai. He’s been a great dog for us. He didn’t know how to sit when we first met him but he was an old soul. After a week of intense training, he was able to fly on a jet round trip in the cabin. He is lovin’ life on the West Coast, going to lakes, beaches, boating, etc. He loves people and we hope to take him to the local Veterans Hospitals soon.

We work with many animal rescue organizations and we cannot say enough about Patti Want and RAWL. What she can accomplish on a tiny budget and maintain a no-kill shelter is just amazing. We would like to see her get the funding she deserves for the great work she and all the volunteers have done.

Best regards.

Rick Sakuda

California