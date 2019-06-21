Restoring county zoning integrity

The Skyline Vineyard Inn (Harmony Manor B&B, LLC) has a 17-year history of zoning violations spanning three ownerships. The start of it all was when the builder named Gary Harvey secured a residential building permit that he then used to build a B&B.

Residents of Clark Lane, a 30-ft.-wide private lane, have consistently opposed the use of this property as a B&B. Harvey, who operated without a valid county B&B permit, was eventually convicted of a misdemeanor zoning violation.

Several zoning complaints were filed against the second owner when it was known as Harmony Manor. In 2013, the property received a disputed permit allowing three bedrooms, or five bedrooms, contingent upon: 1) VDOT approval of the entrance off of Route 211 to Clark Lane and 2) Installation within one year of turnouts approximately every 300 feet on the narrow Clark Lane.

In 2016 new operators Donna and Carl Henrickson began marketing the B&B as the Skyline Vineyard Inn. Despite a county ruling that permission to use the 4th and 5th bedrooms had expired because the turnouts were not timely completed as required by the zoning ordinance, the Henricksons continued such operations.

On March 6, 2019, County Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers issued a cease and desist order to the Henricksons prohibiting use of the 4th and 5th bedrooms and “for profit” events.

The BZA has scheduled a public revocation hearing for the original three-bedroom permit on June 26. Henrickson has since filed an application for five bedrooms. To apply for five bedrooms, while conditions for the previous permits are unmet and subject to revocation, is audacious.

We applaud Administrator [Michelle] Somers for her efforts to bring back integrity to the County zoning process and urge the BZA to revoke this permit putting an end to serial zoning violations.

Pat Choate

Tucson, Ariz.

Allan Rexinger

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.