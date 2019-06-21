Thanks for faith and fun

I would like to take this time to thank my Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for an outstanding Coming Together Campmeeting. I can’t say enough thank you’s for the Flint Hill Fire and Rescue Department for allowing us to have this wonderful event on the carnival grounds. I want to thank every Pastor, Preacher and Evangelist that came.

Kicking it off was Bishop Bobby T. Hudnall Sr., and his wife, co-pastor Renee Hudnall, Rev. David Lebo, Evangelist Lorraine Barnes, Bishop Ralph Parker. For two nights we had pastor Greg Locke, Minister Bryan Keyser and Evangelist Drew Gibbons. Wow what a lineup. We also had a powerful lineup in music with Watching East, Danny Figgins and The Band of Brothers.

On Saturday was children’s day, we had all kinds of games for the children. And to top the evening of fun for the children off, the fire and rescue department came with sirens and horns blasting. Then they went over the equipment with the children. Sunday we had a baptism at Rock Mills, after that we had a time of fellowship. We had a prayer room set up for people if they needed special prayer and to top it off an eleven year old boy came got down on his knees and said, “I want to give my life to Jesus.”

I thank everyone that gave donations.

Thank you all,

David Clanagan

Washington