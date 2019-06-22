Grant awarded to Rappahannock County Park for pollinator garden

Keep Virginia Beautiful, which is awarding its annual “30 in 30 Green Grants” daily during the month of June, has announced that Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities will receive a grant of $1,000 for its Beautification project.

Government, non-profit, civic and service organizations in Virginia were invited to apply for grants for $500 to $1,000 describing how they plan to tackle an environmental concern in their community regarding Community Beautification, Recycling, and Litter.

Since 2011, Keep Virginia Beautiful has provided $203,000 for 260 different environmental projects and programs all across the Commonwealth, due to the generosity of its partner Altria, as well as additional support from Keep America Beautiful and Coca-Cola.

Rappahannock County Park is a 7.3-acre public area that includes the Rush River, three woodland trails, and a large cleared upper area with recreational facilities and a pavilion. Over the years, the Park had become overgrown with invasive vines and shrubby growth that masked the natural beauty of the land, and discouraged visitor enjoyment of the natural areas of the Park.

Volunteers have now cleared an area to make space to plant a native pollinator garden, which will illustrate the beauty of native plants, as well as their importance to the survival of native insects, butterflies, bats, birds and other wildlife species. Funds awarded by Keep Virginia Beautiful will be used to purchase native plants.

The mission at Keep Virginia Beautiful is to engage and unite Virginians to improve its natural and scenic environment through five impact areas: Litter Prevention, Waste Reduction, Recycling, Beautification, and Environmental Education. For more information on KVB, go to http://www.KeepVirginiaBeautiful.org