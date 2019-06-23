Happy Camper the happening place

By Staff/Contributed June 23, 2019 Photos 0
Photo by Ray Boc

Sperryville’s Happy Camper Equipment Co. celebrated its first year in business Saturday as an outdoorsy outpost for hiking, camping and cabin living goods. As part of the celebration, proprietor Robert Archer paid tribute to Lucky — seen here with his donuts in 2007 — and Eileen Yilmaz, who earlier operated Apple Hill Bakery and later Creekside Bakery in the same building. In doing so, Archer created “Lucky’s Donuts” tee shirts and “donut” pins.

Photo by Ray Boc

The bakery during its heyday was not only a morning gathering place, it was known far and wide for its maple glazed donuts that usually sold out by 9 a.m. Archer, the tallest in this photograph seen sporting one of Lucky’s tee shirts, poses with just a few of the customers and friends who stopped by to toast Happy Camper’s anniversary.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5580 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.