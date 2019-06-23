Happy Camper the happening place

Sperryville’s Happy Camper Equipment Co. celebrated its first year in business Saturday as an outdoorsy outpost for hiking, camping and cabin living goods. As part of the celebration, proprietor Robert Archer paid tribute to Lucky — seen here with his donuts in 2007 — and Eileen Yilmaz, who earlier operated Apple Hill Bakery and later Creekside Bakery in the same building. In doing so, Archer created “Lucky’s Donuts” tee shirts and “donut” pins.

The bakery during its heyday was not only a morning gathering place, it was known far and wide for its maple glazed donuts that usually sold out by 9 a.m. Archer, the tallest in this photograph seen sporting one of Lucky’s tee shirts, poses with just a few of the customers and friends who stopped by to toast Happy Camper’s anniversary.