‘The mountains are calling and I must go’

Rappahannock had its share of visitors — dads included — over Father’s Day weekend, and the weather cooperated fully. Local mountaintops were similarly teeming with hikers — and their four-legged companions — including Mary’s Rock above Sperryville, seen here Saturday morning when temperatures were practically brisk. Many climbers came from out of state.
