Butch and Jan Zindel with Seri Blair, who drove the Lunch Bunch car at last Saturday’s annual Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby, one of 10 Rappahannock County drivers who participated. “I’m so proud of the activity we have in Rappahannock County with all of our drivers,” said longtime committee member and Soap Box booster Thom Pellikaan.
