Courthouse Row for June 27

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June-8-15

Jackson

Mary Lou Koch, formerly known as Mary Lou Knuycky, devisee under the last will and testament of Annie Laurie Putnam to Austin A. Griffith, 10.613 acres, $145,000, general warranty, tax map 43-41A

Stonewall

Kenneth Rudzinski Devisee to Justin Lee Toney and Sarah Cole Smith, parcel of land, $105,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-23

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

George Lee, Washington, renewal, no cost

William Foster, Sperryville, deck and enclosed mudroom, $10,000

Amissville VFD, Amissville, carnival, no cost