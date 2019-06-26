Down Memory Lane for June 27

Dec. 17, 1997

The most recent addition of the town of Washington is free-spirited Irish jeweler Edmund Kavanagh and his auburn-haired wife, Bridget. Jewelry by Edmund opened last week in time for Christmas shopping.

The Kavanaghs purchased the log cabin next to Eileen Day’s Real Estate Office on Main Street and they have settled in so well it is hard to imagine that they haven’t been there for years.

Hanging on the walls of the shop are photographs and letters of appreciation that praise his talent as a jeweler of distinction.

May 25, 1961

A large crowd attended the public auction of county schools last Saturday in front of the courthouse in Washington. The total sale price for the four elementary school properties was $15,950, with the highest price for the Amissville School, selling for $6,000 to Col. Earl E. Holmes.

Belle Meade was knocked off to Mrs. Marie Hite for $3,500; Flint Hill Elementary to the Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company for $3,850; and the Woodville property to Raymond Johnson for $2,600.

County school officials were surprised that the Flint Hill property, containing the largest building with about 5 acres of land located in the heart of town, brought such a low price; and were equally surprised that the Amissville property sold for the high price of $6,000.

However, retiring school superintendent, Q. D. Gasque expressed the view that the overall prices appeared satisfactory, since the total sales was just $50 short of the $16,000 considered to be reasonable for the four schools.

Through the efforts of organizations, and individuals in the county, a dental clinic has been established. Funds for this project were donated by clubs and individuals and it is also supported in part by state funds.

Dr. Howard Berger of Arlington and Little Washington has established a dental office in the basement of the Washington Elementary School. He donated the office equipment to the county to aid in the County Dental Clinic, which has enabled many children to have corrections made. Most of these students would not have otherwise had this service.

Sept. 14, 1950

The Keystone Attractions carnival now showing in Little Washington.

The carnival has a ferris wheel, merry-go-round and a kiddie train as well as the numerous midway attractions of a carnival. The “eats” booth will be run by the ladies of the Auxiliary, with the different communities furnishing the food on different nights.

A Mr. Barnhill, concession owner with the carnival, says that he recalls having been in Washington before, in 1929. He walked about the town “trying” to locate himself, he stated. When here before, he recalled that it was the first year of the terrific ’29, ’30, ’31 drought. He recalls that the carnival was held in a wooded spot, guessed to be Jack Miller’s woods. He thinks that the road has been changed, and he is certain that it has been improved! Barnhill says that he can see very little change in the town.

A number of copies of old papers of the county have been brought to the News office. Mr. and Mrs. E. B. Cary lent a number of copies of issues of the Blue Ridge Guide, published when Cary’s father, George E. Cary, was publisher.

The issues of the Blue Ridge Guide are not in a series, and they are not complete volumes, but they furnish interesting items of the county folk, as far back as 1913 and up to 1936. Frank Armentrout brought in several issues of 1905, with county news of that day, and Mrs. J. Frank Jones has lent many old papers and clippings. Included in the clippings of Mrs. Jones were many histories of the old homes in the county.

There have been numerous requests that old records be reprinted in order to preserve some, and that the county readers now may learn of some of the history of the county which may be lost if it is not brought afresh to memory.