Fire and rescue calls for July 27

By Jan Clatterbuck June 26, 2019 Fire and Rescue 0

Monday, June 17

12:39 p.m. — Main Street, Washington, injury, companies 1, 4 and 7

3:44 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 5 and 7

Tuesday, June 18

4:42 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7

10:43 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, stroke, companies 3 and 4

11:55 a.m. — Lee Settle Lane, Castleton, injury, companies 3 and 5

12:44 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5

12:51 p.m. — Richmond Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 5

2:50 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, companies 1, 3, 4 and 7

5:24 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Wednesday, June 19

2:23 a.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, abdominal pain, companies 4 and 9

11:36 a.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville. Motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 4

7:52 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 9

10:30 p.m. — Gray Fox Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4

Thursday, June 20

7:34 a.m. — Water Street, Sperryville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

9:50 a.m. —- Hinson Ford Lane, Amissville, general illness, companies 3 and 4

12:54 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

6:07 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 4

Friday, June 21

3:03 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7

8:58 p.m. — Ash Tree Lane, Washington, motor vehicle accident, company 1

Saturday, June 22

1:30 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 3 and 5

2:07 a.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, chest pain, company 1

6:54 a.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, companies 1, 4 and 7

12:41 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:06 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 9

9:43 p.m. — Fletchers Mill Road, Woodville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1 and 7

Monday, June 24

1:17 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 3

4:41 a.m. — Atkins Road, Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

2:01 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 3 and 4

3:44 p.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

