RAWL Dogs: Meet Ramey, your new best friend

Hi all. I would like to introduce myself. Name’s Ramey and I am a Beagle/Border Collie mix, about 1-2 years old. I came to RAWL as a stray and the RAWL staff call me a “ready to move in” dog. They say I have really good manners. And another good thing: I love cats and dogs. I need to mention my eye. My vet has checked it out and thinks that it was injured early in my life or that it’s a birth defect. It doesn’t hinder me in any way. So, come see me. I’d love to see you.

In the past week, one of my canine colleagues was joined with a new owner. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Road, Amissville, is open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. excluding Wednesday and Sunday, when it is closed. Call 540-937-3283 or visit www.rawldogs.org.