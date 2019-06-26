The Rapp for June 27

Fourth Estate Friday

The Rappahannock News invites readers to meet with the newspaper’s staff for our monthly Fourth Estate Friday gathering, where we discuss all the news that shapes our community.

The group will gather at the Country Cafe, 389 Main Street in Washington, at 9 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, June 28). The newspaper looks forward to greeting you and pouring your coffee.

Castleton ‘Serenade’

The all-female musical group Túumben Pax from Mexico, and the Chinese Crystal Children’s Choir from San Francisco, perform in the “9th Annual Serenade! Choral Festival,” presented by Classical Movements at Castleton on Sunday, July 7, at 6 p.m.

Founded in 2006, Túumben Paax, a female vocal sextet, has performed nearly 40 world premieres especially composed for the ensemble by Mexican and foreign composers, and has won numerous international awards for their performances.

Crystal Children’s Choir, comprised of middle and high school children of Chinese origin, was founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1994 in an effort to unify and maintain Chinese cultural identity through song. Since its founding, Crystal Children’s Choir has grown into an organization of more than one thousand members, and their musical repertoire includes Chinese folk songs and traditional American tunes.

Ticket prices for this CiP concert are $10-20, and the performance will be held in the Theatre House at Castleton (663 Castleton View Road). Call Connie Payne at 540.937.3454 for more information and visit www.CastletonFestival.org to purchase tickets.

Rappahannock Radio

Brooke Parkhurst, renaissance lady of the land.

You may know her best for her gluten free baking talents, but she’s far more than just a delicatessen idol of Triple Oak. She’s a botanist with vocal prowess, a traveling guitarist, soulful flautist, and banjo player with attitude.

Listen to her spin her yarn about the roots of Tinsmith and beyond in this week’s interview with host Kiaya Abernathy on RappahannockRadio.com

‘Summertime’ art

Gary Anthes writes that the Middle Street Gallery in Washington will put on a special extended show, “Summertime,” through August 11. There will be an opening reception on July 13 from 3-5 p.m. The all-member show will spotlight its two newest members, painters Fae Penland and Carol Iglesias.

Fae Penland describes her approach to painting as “classical,” based on direct observation. “But I enjoy experimenting with the rhythm of shapes and how they can be pushed forward and pulled back to create an emotion that can be felt,” she says. “It’s a visual dance, musical rhythms that make us feel enlightened, frightened, peaceful, curious, or other things.”

The impressionist painter Carol Iglesias says she draws inspiration from the 19th Century French masters. “My paintings don’t just depict a landscape, they beckon the viewer in to a glimpse of some place they might otherwise never experience or imagine,” she says. “People often say my paintings take them to a place they would like to be or remind them of a place they have been. I want the viewer to join me in the visual journey with his or her own experiences and emotions.”

The gallery is located at 325a Middle Street. Hours are Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Batchelor practice

Craig Batchelor of Sperryville Corner Store and Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen (RPK) fame, also happens to be licensed to practice law in Virginia and the District of Columbia. Now we learn he has joined Walker Jones, PC’s Old Town Warrenton office.

Batchelor focuses his practice on tax planning, trusts and estate planning and administration, and business law including business organization and business succession planning.

Originally from Florida, he came to Virginia to attend The College of William and Mary, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. Batchelor earned his Juris Doctorate degree from the University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law.

Batchelor can be reached at cbatchelor@walkerjoneslaw.com or 540-347-9223.