And the RAAC recipients are . . .

Recipients of the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community’s 2019 Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund grants pose in front of the set of this fall’s RAAC production of “Waiting for Godot” after they were presented with their awards ranging from $1,000 to $6,000 at a Sunday ceremony at the RAAC Community Theatre.

From left (front row) are Lisa Paine-Wells of CCLC, Paul Reisler of Kid Pan Alley, Peggy Schadler of 1000 Faces, Annie Williams of Mountainside Dance Center, Janet Kerig of Hearthstone School; (second row) Judy DeSarno of Headwaters, Lilian Aylor, Kerrie Gabbay Mullany, Clayton Pearson, Susan Gabbay, John Hallberg, Becky Glass of Belle Meade School, Amy Grace of RCES, Robert “Smiggy” Smith, Lorriane Duisit, Kenner Love, Debbie Keyser, Kitty Keyser, and Philip Rosemond. Missing: Cherl Crews of Living Sky, Ernie Hueter of Piedmont Symphony Orchestra.