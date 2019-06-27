Cappiali, Skyland Vineyard Inn applications tabled

A preliminary review of Skyland Vineyard Inn’s special use permit application to add B&B rooms was struck from the Planning Commission agenda at its regular monthly meeting last week.

Chairing the meeting in Gary Light’s absence was Vice Chair Christine Smith — the supervisor representative on the commission — who moved to strike the item from the agenda because the application was not received in time.

Four planners voted in favor of the motion, while Jackson District planner Rick Kohler abstained.

Last night, the Board of Zoning Appeals was scheduled to hold a hearing to consider revoking the B&B license for the establishment, located on Clark Lane outside Washington, because of alleged repeated, unresolved violations.

Meanwhile, the planners listened skeptically to Rappahannock resident John Cappiali as he presented myriad drawings and other documents in defense of his special exception permit application for a contractor’s yard at his Lee Highway property near Amissville.

The application was a result of a notice of violation from Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers for John Cappiali and his wife Beth’s operating a contractor’s yard without a permit.

At its May 15 meeting, the Planning Commission discussed possibly setting a deadline for Cappiali’s application, as they had not heard from him since the March 20 meeting. At that meeting, the planners voted unanimously for Cappiali to supply a detailed, professionally prepared site plan.

The documents and drawings Cappiali presented at this month’s meeting did not include a detailed, professionally prepared site plan. Hampton planner Al Henry pointed out several times that Cappiali’s drawing had not been stamped and signed by a professional engineer.

Henry said he would like to see a stamped preliminary plan. “At least,” Henry said, “you know everything’s compiled into a complete picture.”

County Attorney Art Goff agreed, saying that normally applicants present a composite site plan showing all the components.

The commission voted 5-0 to table Cappiali’s application.

In a later interview, Cappiali said, “The key to everything is preparation and I was prepared.”

Cappiali is also a party in a suit brought by Jeremiah Atkins alleging that the Cappialis are running a junkyard.

Other business

The planners voted unanimously to refer Robert Chapman’s special use permit for a family apartment to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Chapman first applied for a family apartment permit in 2016, but because he had not started the project of converting his barn into an apartment, he needed to re-apply.

Joseph and Anne Bolles also received a unanimous go-ahead to present their family apartment special use permit application to the BZA. The Bolles’ wish to build a small dwelling on their 34-acre Castleton property for Anne’s mother.

A preliminary review of John Hallberg’s application for a special use permit for a Category 1 Farm Winery in Sperryville was tabled until Hallberg could answer the planners’ questions about the application. Due to a mix-up on the time of the Planning Commission meeting, Hallberg was absent.