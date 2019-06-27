Gifts of life by the gallons

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood, and it can only come from volunteer blood donors. I would like to thank all of those who volunteered their valuable time to come to the Red Cross Bloodmobile on June 19 at the Washington Firehall. The Red Cross collected 22 pints of blood.

A few of the donors reached milestones in donating blood, too. John Tole has donated 10 gallons and Danielle Junk and Beverly Atkins have donated 6 gallons!

Thank you for donating the gift of life to those in need.

Thank you, also, to Ann Spieker and the Washington Firehall crew for making the Firehall available and comfortable.

Look for the Bloodmobile again there in January 2020, and in the meantime, find some place to take time and donate blood!

Marie Riedel

Washington Bloodmobile Coordinator