Skyline Vineyard Inn so far avoids revocation of B&B permit

Watch Wednesday’s BZA meeting:

Referring to a seven-year-long history of alleged permit violations and neighbor opposition toward the Skyline Vineyard Inn — formerly Harmony Manor — Board of Zoning Appeals member Ron Makela summed up the feelings of many board members and citizens in the courthouse for the BZA’s Wednesday evening meeting: “This has been a messed up situation” from the start.

A hearing to consider revoking the B&B’s special use permit had been on the meeting agenda.

Carl and Donna Henrickson, current owners of the Skyline Inn, represented by their attorney Brian Prater, tried to defend themselves against the latest charges of violating their B&B permit. On March 6 of this year, Zoning Administrator Michelle Somers sent the Henricksons a letter of violation, ordering them to cease and desist renting more rooms than the three-bedroom permit allows and to stop holding unpermitted events.

Neighbors on Clark Lane cited a recent Porsche rally — which the Henricksons called a wine tasting — that drew over 40 vehicles over the mile-and-a-half one-lane tar and chip private road. The 2013 B&B permit granting an expansion of the facility to rent three B&B rooms specifies no more than three accompanying cars.

The Henricksons also own the Little Washington Winery on Christmas Tree Lane, on a property adjacent to the Skyline Inn. They told the BZA that they had been cleared by the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Authority Control Board (ABC) to lease part of the Inn as an adjunct tasting facility.

Makela and BZA Secretary David Konick challenged that arrangement and questioned Prater and Carl Henrickson.

On March 21, Somers reported, she met with Carl Henrickson. He said he had been told by a previous zoning administrator, David Dameron, that he was cleared to rent out five rooms. Henrickson told Somers and the BZA members at the meeting that, according to Dameron, the B&B had fulfilled requirements set by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Criticism by neighbors of Harmony Manor — now the Inn — and the practices of its various owners has been vehement since the beginning. They describe potholes caused by excessive Inn traffic, near misses when vehicles approach each other on the road, and trespassing/peeping Tom incidents by drunk Inn patrons.

Konick also gave an extensive history of the property, permits, and violation citations over the years.

At the end of the two-and-a-half hour hearing, most members of the BZA agreed that they needed more information and the BZA voted to continue the hearing until August.

Konick, Makela, and Vice Chair Jennifer Matthews voted in favor of the continuance. Chris Bird — who felt that the BZA was going far afield of the purpose of the hearing, abstained.