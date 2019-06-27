Washington column for June 27

Firefighter for a day at Fire Camp

Once again Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be hosting Fire Camp on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the station. Camp will be open to all Rappahannock County students grades 3-12 and will offer campers a chance to see what it’s like to be a firefighter for the day.

Fire Camp is a fun and exciting day learning about the role of a firefighter and teaches firefighting, rescue practices, and first aid. Fire Camp is about challenging yourself, teamwork, and making friends.

Please have entry forms submitted by July 1. For the application, you can call the station at 540-675-3615 or go to their website www.WashsingtonVolunteerFireAndRescue.com

So many wishes

Birthday wishes go out to a dear friend of mine, Alice Anderson, of Washington. She will celebrate her special day on Friday, June 28. Alice is so sweet and generous, bubbling with energy all the time, always with a smile on her face, and will do anything for anyone. She is a busy bee when it comes time for the Washington Christmas parade. I could keep going on about her in a good way. Bottom line, Alice is a Rappahannock Jewel for keeps.

Birthday wishes also go out to my brother, John Wayne Burke, who celebrates his special day Friday, (July 5), and to my neighbor, Ginger Miller, who celebrates July 13. (Roger, make sure you take your wife out for a nice steak dinner and don’t forget the flowers.)

Nethers Hot Club

The Nethers Hot Club will play at Quièvremont Winery, 162 Gid Brown Hollow Road on Friday, July 12, at 7:30 p.m.

You can enjoy a stroll through musical history as the Nethers Hot Club once again offers their great selection of fabulous Jazz, Blues and Latin favorites from the 30s, 40s and beyond, plus a few new tunes that they will be performing out for the very first time. Featuring: Linda Heimstra, with her velvety vocals and history lessons; Bob Williams, guitarist extraordinaire; Rannie Winn, soulful clarinet and that sultry sax of his; Joe Pipik, bass, and Ralph Getsinger, percussion with pizzazz.

The show starts at 8 p.m. but the doors open at 7:30 p.m. so come a little early and enjoy the delicious taste of Quièvremont award winning wines. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door. Seating is limited,

Book signing

Local Author Richell Lindinger will be at Hazel River Arts & Antiques, 12625A Lee Highway, Washington, on July 13 from noon to 3 p.m. to autograph her new book, “The Flowerless Garden.” This 2nd Saturday event on the Artisan Trail is a great opportunity to bring your children and start their first edition collection. Refreshments provided by Hazel River Arts & Antiques.