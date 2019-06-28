Doer’s Profile: Todd Brown

Todd Brown of Chester Gap: Chief, Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department; Vice President, Rappahannock County Fire Association and Chair of the Chiefs Committee; Former Rappahannock County Deputy Sheriff. Moved to Rappahannock from Culpeper in 1982.

The Spark: “My father was a life member of the Culpeper Volunteer Fire Department. Responding to calls with him at a young age and being around emergency responders — it got into my blood early on.”

Proudest Achievement: “Serving with the Chester Gap VFD for 35 years and as chief for 20-plus years. I have been deeply honored to serve my community and am humbled by the commendations given me by my fellow emergency responders.” (These include Rappahannock County FireFighter of the Year (twice), Warren County Life Saving Award, and Officer of the Year).

Biggest Challenge: “I came back from a near-death vehicle accident in 1990 where I lost my right hand and part of my arm. Getting back to where I could fight fires and do EMS work wasn’t easy, but I got there. I went on 397 calls last year, a record for me.”

Why It Matters: “My guiding principle is ‘community first.’ Chester Gap is an aging community with a lot of homes, and we are often called to help in situations that are not always related to fire and rescue. Providing a helping hand in a professional and timely manner is what this business is all about.”

Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: “The rural beauty of the county and its citizens are the treasure. We have many dedicated volunteers that step up and help out in all kinds of situations. All of this comes together to make Rappahannock a very special place.”

— Bob Hurley, for Foothills Forum