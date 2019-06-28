Shortest night of the year

By Ray Boc

It was a beautiful Friday evening on Red Oak Mountain for Rapp at Home’s Summer Solstice Potluck Picnic, celebrating the longest day — and shortest night — of the year from one of the most scenic summits in Rappahannock County.

Steeped in history, the site was once a key fire watch post and the old tower still stands. It’s also been location for countless weddings, sunrise church services, and individual meditations. Bill Johnson, whose family owned the site for generations, provided a talk and of course there was no shortage of delicious potluck dishes.​

