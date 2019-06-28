Sperryville column for June 27: Senior bowl in Culpeper

Senior bowl in Culpeper

Last Saturday, Mountain View Bowling Center in Culpeper was rockin and bowlin with hundreds of local area seniors along with community members, organizations, families, youngsters and oldsters, teaming up to raise funds to benefit the Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) Aging Services Programs.

The programs assist our senior centers, advocacy programs, support coordination, adult health services and mobility for our area older adults. Darcy Canton, the Rappahannock Senior Center Director relates, “This year we had approximately 36 teams representing 5 counties, bowling for an hour each between 12 and 4. We’d love to add new teams next year! Teams of 4 can be set up by anyone or any organization. Participants receive a free t-shirt and a door prize.”

Hundreds teamed up to raise funds to benefit the nearly 1,000 area seniors who participate in one or more programs and the number is steadily growing. Last year more than $20,000 benefiting five counties was generated by the bowling for seniors event.

The Rappahannock Senior Center was represented by two teams, Daniel Keyser, Debbie his daughter, myself, and Darcy (subbing for Jennifer Gray) competing against Johnny, Shelby, Nina and Carol. When I good naturedly told our opposing team we’d whup them, with great humor and engendering laughter, Johnny cupped his ear, cocked his head forward and with a mischievous grin pretended he couldn’t hear and said “What?”

Not two minutes later over the intercom amid chortles and giggles, an announcement was made, “We’ve found a walking stick, who does it belong to?”

Gosh we had a wonderful time, clapping and cheering our teammates on!

To those of you who supported our Rappahannock senior bowling participants with generous donations, almost $1,000 was raised. Our sincere thanks to all of you.

If you know of any Rappahannock senior who’d benefit from our Scrabble Senior Center please contact Darcy Canton at isingpraises@hotmail.com. We have a wonderful time, and our monthly calendar, thanks to Darcy’s ingenuity and boundless energy, is filled with music and laughter, great luncheons, day trips aplenty and camaraderie in spades.