Wrangler Distribution Center in Luray eliminating 80 jobs

‘This is never something a community wants to hear’

Some 80 people will lose their jobs in mid-August at Luray’s Wrangler Distribution Center, which supports the Wrangler brand in North America.

That according to a statement from Kontoor Brands, a newly formed company that has taken over the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic clothing brands. Last August, previous owner VF Corporation announced it was separating into two independent, publicly traded companies: VF Corporation would concentrate specifically on global apparel and footwear, while Kontoor would absorb VF’s Jeanswear Brands, including Wrangler.

The separation was completed in late May.

As part of the process to separate, VF during the past several months undertook a strategic analysis of Kontoor’s global supply chain operations. The layoffs in Luray now come on the heels of that analysis, which evaluated how and where resources are being deployed to ensure they “are allocated to the areas that best enable us to meet the demands of our customers and consumers and to support the strategic priorities of our new company.”

The new approach, says Kontoor, will allow the company to “more efficiently utilize our resources and concentrate our efforts toward opportunities that will enable future growth.”

On the down side, the company says the analysis “led us to make the decision to wind down the second shift at our Distribution Center (DC) in Luray. Unfortunately, this decision will result in the elimination of about 80 positions in the second shift by mid-August.”

Kontoor stresses that it is “committed” to continuing its operations in Luray, adding its distribution center in downtown Luray “will remain open” and still employ 140 people.

The company has pledged to “assist impacted employees in their transition with severance packages and outplacement services. These employees are valued colleagues who have made many contributions to our company.”

He says his office still doesn’t have a firm grasp where the majority of people being laid off reside, although it can be assumed most live either in Luray or else Page County, with perhaps others in surrounding counties. A Wrangler plant employee told this newspaper when leaving work Friday that two previous fellow workers who reside in Rappahannock have retired.

Burke says the town is working with local economic development organizations “to identify anyone who might need assistance.”

He adds that Kontoor is also working to assist those being laid off “to identify potential job opportunities for them. I hope it is successful,” says Burke, who has been Luray’s Town Manager for only 18 months, having arrived from Manassas.

Burke encourages anybody impacted by the layoffs who might later experience difficulties with utility bills to stop by his office to work out a payment plan, which will hopefully lessen the burden.

“This is never something a community wants to hear,” he says.