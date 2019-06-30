Rapp Health Department moving into new digs

The Rappahannock County Health Department, located for several years at 491 Main Street in Washington, will move at the end of this week to 338-A Gay Street, the same brick building where recently retired Dr. Jerry W. Martin hung his shingle at the Rappahannock Medical Center.

The move was made possible after the U.S. Postal Service passed on the opportunity to move the Washington Post Office into the Gay Street building, situated between the Rappahannock County Department of Social Services and the Rappahannock Historical Society.

The Health Department will be open for business this Monday, July 1.

“We have scheduled the move in hopes of limiting potential delays or disruption in services to the community at this location to only two days,” according to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. “Therefore, the current office will be closed Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28.”

During the two-day closure Thursday and Friday, clients may receive services at other health district offices in Fauquier, Madison or Culpeper. Anybody requiring additional assistance is asked to call 540-829-7350.

Rappahannock County Environmental Health Specialist Medge Carter is currently on travel in Africa, but Dwayne Dixon, environmental health supervisor of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, part of the Virginia Department of Health, was on hand this week to help pack moving boxes for the three-block move, along with Kim Dwyer, the office’s administrative support specialist, and Ruth Partlow, the department’s nurse.

Coinciding with its move, the Health Department is installing a new database, Dixon tells the News.