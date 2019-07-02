Waddya know? A truck accident on Ben Venue Road

In the early afternoon of Tuesday, a clear summer day, a trucker driving a semi on narrow, winding Ben Venue Road as a cut-through between Route 211 and 522 met a vehicle on one of the road’s constricted turns, crushing the driver’s side of the car.

A Rappahannock County Sheriff’s deputy at the scene was heard to say that if the truck had gone two more inches over, the driver of the car would have been killed.

An accident like this realizes the road’s residents’ greatest fear — coming head-to-head with a tractor trailer truck on a small country road with no shoulders and blind turns. This just days after the residents learned that the Commonwealth Transportation Board was poised to deny an application from the county’s Board of Supervisors and Ben Venue Road residents to restrict through-truck traffic.

Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry questioned Warrenton VDOT resident engineer Mark Nesbit at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting about the status of the application. Curry reminded Nesbit that the Board had unanimously approved the action to restrict through-truck on Ben Venue.

Curry told the supervisors that he had done what he could from the administration side and he urged the individual supervisors to reach out to their own contacts in Richmond to help push the restriction through.

(Editor’s note: Patty Hardee lives on Ben Venue Road.)