Ben Venue fireworks, Avon Hall concert salute nation’s birthday

Rappahannock County’s 13th Annual Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks, organized again this year by the devoted members of the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, is upon us: Thursday, July 4th, on and above the sprawling estate of Ben Venue Farms, 98 Ben Venue Road in Flint Hill (Rain date: Friday, July 5).

Gates at Ben Venue Farms will open at 1 p.m. Thursday, with illuminating fireworks at dusk.

General admission is $25 per vehicle; tailgating $50 per vehicle, which allows for additional space at the rear of the vehicle for an 8×8 tent.

The Ben Venue celebration this year features loads of attractions, including all the food a person can eat, business and nonprofit displays, children’s games, face-painting, moon bounces, antique cars, tractors, a helicopter display, and much more.

Live music will be provided by the Gold Top County Ramblers, Kelly & Katie Music, and other local entertainers.

In addition, Sperryville’s first responders at 9 p.m. will announce a $10,000 raffle prize winner.

And don’t put away your red, white and blue caps and scarves just yet. On Saturday, July 6th, atop the green lawn of Avon Hall in Washington, yet another spectacular patriotic-themed concert will be led by esteemed conductor Col. John Bourgeois, former director of the President’s Own United States Marine Band and renowned worldwide as the modern-day John Philip Sousa.

Avon Hall’s grounds will open at 4 p.m. for picnicking, with the free concert — featuring 60 of the nation’s most accomplished musicians performing all of the country’s patriotic favorites — starting at 6 p.m.

Soprano soloist Sara Sheffield, the first female vocalist in the history of “the President’s Own,” will also be performing at Avon Hall, along with band members from Rappahannock County High School and Madison County High School.