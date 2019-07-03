Michael J. Webert

Pools, cookouts, friends, family, and fireworks — these are all staples of a great July 4th celebration. I know I’m looking forward to spending time with my friends and family, but I also like to reflect on our great nation and how we came to celebrate our independence.

On a hot day in July, the Continental Congress voted on July 2nd to declare independence, and two days later on July 4th, 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence.

Virginia played a vital role in the American Revolution, and Virginia’s very own Thomas Jefferson is credited with penning this historic document and advancing the cause of liberty for his generation, and for generations to follow.

Being a part of the same legislative body and continuing the legacy of our Founding Fathers such as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, James Madison, and John Marshall is inspiring.

Serving the people of the 18th District and representing the values of our community is such a great honor. This year is particularly special to me because it is the 400th anniversary of the House of Delegates — a legislative body that has played such a significant role in the independence of our great nation.

As we sit back and celebrate our independence, remember that the 4th of July is the accumulation of us. It is our Independence Day. Let us remain forever vigilant protecting and fighting for the freedom that our forefathers so bravely secured for us.

I wish everyone a safe and happy July 4th holiday. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative for the 18th District.

In Liberty.

“We, therefore, the Representatives of the United States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”

— Penned exclusively for the Rappahannock News on this Independence Day, the writer, a Republican, was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2011 and represents the 18th district, made up of Rappahannock County and parts of Culpeper, Fauquier and Warren counties.