Down Memory Lane for July 4

Feb. 28, 1974

Approximately eighty 5-year-old children will enroll in Rappahannock’s first kindergarten program in September 1976, according to a report submitted by the County School Board to the State Department of Education.

The report “investigates various aspects” of implementing the kindergarten program, according to School Board Chairman I.R. Kilby.

The State Standards of Quality Act, passed by the legislature in 1972, requires all Virginia counties to set up a kindergarten program by 1976 or lose state funds. Rappahannock will receive no additional money from the state to fund the kindergarten program.

A tractor-trailer spilled its cargo of cement over the banks of the Covington River at Rediviva early Thursday morning when it overturned. According to Trooper W. A. Buntin, the driver said he was forced off the road by another vehicle, lost control of the rig and turned over. The 1971 Diamond Reo was driven by William Allen Anderson, who received minor scratches.

For the first time since the establishment of the Rappahannock Farmers’ Co-operative, its volume of business topped the million dollar mark in 1973.

This was disclosed in a report by the local Co-op manager, Gordon Thornhill, at the annual membership meeting Monday evening at Graves Mountain Lodge. Total for the past year stood at $1,012,703.67, according to Mr. Thornhill.

Dec. 23, 1982

At last Wednesday’s meeting, the Rappahannock planning commissioners gave the go-ahead to a five-lot subdivision near Amissville and tabled a request for approval of a single five-acre lot near Flint Hill, pending legal advice.

The commissioners authorized Zoning Administrator David Konick to give preliminary plat approval to Wallace Judd for five lots on Route 637 near Amissville.

Initially Judd proposed six lots but the layout didn’t meet ordinance requirements that each lot be served by a 50-feet right-of way and have 2580 feet of road frontage. Accordingly, Judd revised the preliminary plat, eliminating one lot to ensure that each of the five acre plus parcels had the necessary road frontage.

At its December meeting, the Rappahannock County School Board decided not to honor the request of Robert Judd, a California contractor, who proposed to demolish the old Scrabble School building for materials to be used in building a Rappahannock retirement home. The board did so on the advice of Commonwealth’s Attorney Douglas Baumgardner, who advised them that the rights to the property were in dispute.

Rappahannock County merchants experiencing the ups and downs of seasonal business report an encouraging trend this Christmas shopping season.

A combination of good weather, new marketing techniques, and appeals to local customers has resulted in many shops experiencing their best Christmas sales to date.

“We’ve had a dramatic increase in our shop sales,” reports Cheri Woodard of Faith Mountain Herbs in Sperryville. “Our catalog sales are way up too. — 110 percent over last year.”

Cheri said that, indirectly, the catalog has boosted her store sales. “This was a surprising reaction,” she said. “People come in, catalog in hand, asking to buy items that were offered by mail order. I think that with the catalog, they plan to stop by here on their next trip.” Cheri said that the most popular Christmas items this year were her herb wreaths, corn husk wreaths and herb jars.