Summer already sizzling

Summer has officially arrived in Rappahannock County, if you haven’t noticed. Temperatures this week have reached into the 90s, with a humidity-driven heat index approaching triple digits. The sweltering weather is expected to last through the weekend. This flock of sheep is cooling their wool beneath some much-needed shade in the town of Washington.
