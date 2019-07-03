Summer already sizzling

By John McCaslin

Summer has officially arrived in Rappahannock County, if you haven’t noticed. Temperatures this week have reached into the 90s, with a humidity-driven heat index approaching triple digits. The sweltering weather is expected to last through the weekend. This flock of sheep is cooling their wool beneath some much-needed shade in the town of Washington.

