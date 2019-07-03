The Rapp for July 4

Open or not?

Sure it’s a holiday, but there will be no shortage of food and beverages being served in Rappahannock County on the Fourth of July.

Open regular hours

Before and After, 8-3

Blue Door Kitchen, 11:30-8

Dida’s Distillery, 12-6

Little Washington Winery, 11-6

Magnolia Winery, 11:30-5:30

Narmada Winery, 11-5

Off The Grid, 8-4

Rappahannock Cellars, 12-6

Rappahannock Pizza Kitchen, 3-9

Sharp Rock Vineyards, 11-5

Skyward Café, 8-4

Sperryville Trading & Café, 8-3

Quievremont Winery, 12-6

Open special hours

Francis Bar, 3-9

Gray Ghost, 12-5

Griffin Tavern, 11:30–4

Headmaster’s Pub, 11-6

Hinson Ford Cider & Mead, 12–10 (fireworks view)

Pen Druid, 12-5

Closed

Chester Gap Cellars

Copper Fox

Gadino Cellars

Tula’s Off Main

Second Saturday

Second Saturday along Rapp Trails this weekend features some enticing “staycation” offers that include wining and dining and the opportunity to practice artistic skills.

Amissville

Gray Ghost Vineyards: Celebrate the winery’s 25th Anniversary with a fun filled weekend. Festivities include wine tastings, winery tours, vineyard tours and live music on both Saturday and Sunday. 11 to 5.

Magnolia Vineyards & Winery: It’s the winery’s Fifth Anniversary celebration. Live music and the Happy Family Ranch food truck on site.

Narmada Winery: Fine wines and live music by Janna Audey from 2 to 5. Winery open 11 to 7.

Flint Hill

Griffin Tavern: Robbie Limon Band rocks the pub with favorite classic rock covers! 8 to 11.

Old Rag Photography: At Griffin Tavern, Francie Schroeder introduces her new show of bird photographs. 3:30 to 6:30.

Sperryville

Belle Meade B&B: Hike Old Rag or White Oak Canyon and then plunge into the pool. Indulge in a farm breakfast and relax with scenic views. Ten percent off for a three-night stay! Call for more information 540-987-9748.

Hazel River Arts and Antiques: Local Author Richell Lindinger will be autographing her new book The Flowerless Garden. Refreshments provided 12 to 3. Also sign up for the fused glass workshop by Warmglass Designs, 11 to 2.

River District Potters: Potter Sara Adams will instruct on creating an imprint of a memory using items like buttons, leaves, shells, etc. All ages welcome. Allow two hours to create and glaze your imprint. $15 per person. 11 to 3.

Wild Roots Apothecary: Visit the River District Artisan Market and the companion Farmers Market to get beautifully fashioned artisan goods, botanicals, fresh produce and bakery items. 11 to 3.

Washington

Foster Harris House: The $99 menu is offered to Rappahannock friends Thursday and Friday evenings in July and Second Saturday! Taste the difference when Chef Jose prepares one of his spectacular six-course dinners. Phone 202-413-7690 for reservations.

Gadino Cellars: Celebrate our 15th Anniversary! Kattle1 beef will be on site grilling their grass-fed beef burgers to order and will have cuts of beef for sale. Musical entertainment.

Kevin Adams/Pam Pittinger: Along with potter/painter Shawn Ireland, all are featured in Gay Street Gallery’s spring exhibition. 10 to 5.

Middle Street Gallery: Drawing, painting, collage, sculpture, mixed-media, photography and fine art from 21 artists, including new members Carol Iglesias and Fae Penland. 10 to 5.

Quievremont Winery: Patty Sevre demonstrates her glass engraving craft and offers pieces for sale. Have your name engraved on a bottle or glass while you wait! 12 to 7.

Warmglass Designs: Make a star-spangled sun catcher of fused glass under Jennifer Webb.’s direction. All materials included, $25 per person. Light refreshments provided by Hazel River Arts & Antiques. 11 to 2.

Rappahannock Radio

The voice of an angel singing about the earthly experience and mortal plight of love and loss. Nilce has successfully journeyed through darkness to find her own light using music as her wings.

Tune in to Rappahannockradio.com this week to listen to her hauntingly beautiful indie pop originals rooted in Christian worship metal, with host Kiaya Abernathy.

RAAC readings

Enjoy listening to The Big Broadcast, the public radio show featuring old radio shows from the 1940s and 50s like Dragnet, Gunsmoke, Our Miss Brooks, Johnny Dollar?

Well, RAAC Community Theatre and Rapp at Home have a treat for you: not one, but two summer community readings of popular old time radio scripts, plus maybe an Agatha Christie radio play or a Golden Girls script, just for fun.

“This is our third year of holding these community readings,” says Patty Hardee, RAAC Theatre Artistic Director. “They’re a lot of fun. We call this low-impact theatre. No experience is necessary. We’ll provide scripts at the reading and there are no rehearsals.”

The dates are Sunday, July 14 and Sunday, August 18, at 3:00 pm. The Theatre is located at 310 Gay St. in Little Washington. Both readings will be of different scripts, so come on one or both Sundays.

Tables and chairs will be set up if you want to bring something to eat—for yourself or to share—and a refreshment of your choice. “There will be no admission charge,” said Patty. “This is our way of saying thanks for the support the Theatre and Rapp at Home have received from the community.”

If you know in advance that you would like to read, contact Patty Hardee at pahardee@gmail.com. Or you can sign up at the door. You are also welcome to enjoy the reading as an audience member… or help supply sound effects. Just like old time radio.

For more information about RAAC, go to https://raac.org/raacwp/. For more information about Rapp at Home, go to https://www.rappathome.org/, or call 540-937-4663.