A cleaner Rappahannock County

On behalf of the Board of Supervisors of Rappahannock County and our County Administrator, Garrey W. Curry, Jr., I am writing to thank the Rappahannock CFC Farm & Home Center’s Manager, Mike Cannon, and his staff, especially Gwen Parker, for their support in allowing the county to hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the store last Saturday, June 29.

Additional thanks go to Doug Davis and his staff from ACV Enviro (Clean Venture, Inc.) who traveled from Baltimore and Pennsylvania to arrive in Rappahannock at 6 a.m. to set-up and to Karl Thornhill, Operations Manager, Updike Industries, for supplying the roll-off dumpster for the location. I also wish to thank the Rappahannock News, Blue Ridge Independent, Rapp Net, Rapp Facebook and Jimmy Deal, and Rappahannock County refuse employees for spreading the word and distributing flyers about the event.

I am proud to say that over 100 persons brought a variety of materials for disposal, including flammable liquids and fuels, waste aerosols, pesticides, herbicides, swimming pool chemicals, waste mercury, batteries, and oil-based paint. All items collected were shipped out of Rappahannock County that afternoon for final disposition at a facility in Pennsylvania. Rappahannock County Administration wishes to thank everyone that participated and supported our efforts for a cleaner environment.

Lauren D. May

Director of Human Resources & Special Projects

Rappahannock County