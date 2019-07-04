Courthouse Row for July 4

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office July 16-27

Hampton

Henry R. Gorfein to River Rush, LLC, lot 7B-Rich Arm Mountain Subdivision $359,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 19-3-7

Justin Ransom Swift and Gail Kathryn Swift, husband and wife to Thomas Bruce and Constance Bruce, husband and wife, 0.5214 acres, $455,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20A-1-9

James E. Botsford, trustee of the Botsford trust to Michael Hughes and Jarl Jonas, lot 28, 10.8595 acres, $572,500 deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 298-1-28

Jackson

Michael J.O’Heir to Neil O’Heir, 3.4678 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 30-13

Athey James Sisk to Rainbow Real Estate Investments LLC, 6.000 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-15D

Rappahannock and Warren Counties

Dustin J. Tennis to Chester Gap Wines LLC, parcel of land, $260,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 39G-1-C-1 and 1D-B-15

Stonewall

Christopher George Johns and Elizabeth Matthews Johns, husband and wife, to Robert M. Morgan and Janice E. Erich, husband and wife, 34.7776 acres, deed bargain sale, $1,095,000, general warranty, tax map 39-7A

Piedmont

Barbara J. Adolfi to Barbara J. Adolfi, trustee of the Barbara J. Adolfi Revocable Trust, 00.50 acres, deed of gift, tax map 38-A-1-25

Lucille T. Miller to Robert Edwin Trafton and Kathryn Lee Kidd, husband and wife, 0.281 acres, $315,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 38A-1-71

Wakefield

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, by Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC to Christian C. Dutilh, 0.47 acre, $90,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 1-54B

Christian C. Dutilh to 31 Headwaters LLC, 0.47 acres, exempt from recording taxes per Va. Code Section, special warranty, tax map 1-54B

Robert B. Ford and Denise B. Ford, husband and wife to Robert B. Ford and Denise B. Ford and their successors, as trustees of the Robert B. Ford and Denise B. Ford Joint Revocable Trust, 2.7000 acres, no consideration transfer for estate planning purposes, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-85D

Building Permits

Joan Preil, Washington, demolition of barn, no cost

The Theatre at Little Washington, replace heat pumps, $23,500

Justin Tomney, Boston, replace electric panel, $2,247

Carlos Flores, Amissville, solar array, $37,938

C C Dutilh, Sperryville, electric service, $100