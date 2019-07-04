Mixing it up in Amissville

Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue, established in 1952, welcomed several thousand parade-goers and participants to its 2019 Carnival Parade Thursday evening, capped off with thrilling amusement rides and games for children and adults alike. Visit here for more photos from the event.
