Parade to the carnival

By Staff/Contributed July 4, 2019 Photos 0

No better prelude to Independence Day than the annual Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Carnival Parade. Where else, after all, does a hometown pageant like this one, presenting all the bells and whistles, wind its way to a spectacular carnival?

Photos by John McCaslin

Staff/Contributed
