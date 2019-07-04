Parade to the carnival

No better prelude to Independence Day than the annual Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Carnival Parade. Where else, after all, does a hometown pageant like this one, presenting all the bells and whistles, wind its way to a spectacular carnival?
Photos by John McCaslin
Early parade-goers find a grassy knoll to spread their blankets and watch the evening’s festivities unfold.
Excited to be crowned Amissville Fire’s Queen and Junior Miss are the Shepard sisters, 16-year-old Savannah and 9-year-old Tori.
Steered to the parade staging area by U.S. Marine Col. John Bourgeois is Hampton district supervisor candidate Audrey Regnery (her opponent, Keir Whitson, was away).
Talented baton twirlers show their respect for the American flag as elite members of the Culpeper Sheriff’s Honor Guard pass by.
Followed closely by Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton, who provides treats for the crowd.
Proud grandmother Rhonda Cropp anxiously awaits her grandson, Nick, to parade past with fellow members of the Rappahannock Thunder baseball team (the 8-U district champs are off to the state tournament in Alexandria July 5-7).
Among the many creative entries this year was this international-themed float from Amissville’s New Harvest Christian Fellowship.
Finally, all fire trucks — for this parade, at least — lead to the firehouse carnival.
eaturing thrilling amusement rides, cotton candy, and fresh caramel apples.
Photos by John McCaslin
Be the first to comment