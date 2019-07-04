Ticks and Tech

Thanks so much for running this article [“Virginia Tech discovery could open door to Lyme treatment,” June 20] and for your continuing attention to Lyme and other tick borne diseases. We discussed this study at our last meeting and will again at our July meeting.

We meet every third Thursday in the Chestnut Room above the Bistro at Fauquier Hospital. Our meetings start at 6:30 and are open to all.

We will also discuss the new book by Kris Newby, “Bitten: The secret history of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons.”

Erwin Lesh

Warrenton Lyme Support Group