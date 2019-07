As a mother of a newborn and a three year old living in the next hollow in 1988, I remember the concern we all had while this tragedy was unfolding.

Photos of smiling snipers waiting it out make my heart ache. Not to mention the quotes you used to call the reader in.

I suggest your writing skills and the book review could have been appreciated online rather than on the front page of the Rappahannock News.

Barbara Heile

Boston