Under the sun — again

Unfazed by heights, Chris Rinehart of Boston climbed through the heat and humidity to reach the top of the shady side of the Sperryville Schoolhouse and entrance to RappU. Among Rappahannock’s most recognized landmarks, the schoolhouse is getting a fresh coat of red paint, courtesy of Woodville-based Patrick Hill’s Landscaping (and painting and more).

It was Patrick’s handymen — “Merry Men,” she called them — that our Chris Green wrote about in her memorable February column, “Under the Rappahannock Sun.”