By the time the 318th Infantry Regiment of the 80th Infantry Division, with men from Rappahannock County, was relieved of frontline combat on October 7, 1918, it had lost almost one-third of its strength. From September 26 to October 7, casualties were 108 killed, 908 wounded and 2 missing, for a total of 1,018 men. The “History of the 318th Infantry Regiment of the 80th Division, 1917-1919” notes that at this point the unit was “mentally and physically exhausted, and, due to the numerous casualties among the officers and non-commissioned officers, rather badly disorganized.”

After a short rest, some re-outfitting with better weapons, and a reorganization of companies to three platoons per company instead of four, the 318th was again committed to battle from November 3 to November 6, 1918. More casualties: 25 killed, 93 wounded, and 1 missing. It was then that the 1st Division took over from the 80th Division. This allowed the 1st Division (the first U.S. division sent to France in 1917) to have the honor of being on the front line again when the Armistice was signed on November 11, 1918, ending The Great War.

A number of lessons had been learned during this most single deadly battle in U.S. military history. In planning the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, General John Pershing, the American Expeditionary Forces (AEF) Commander, had emphasized troop mobility, aggressiveness, rifle marksmanship, and the use of the bayonet. He badly underestimated the deadly power of German machine guns and artillery, especially artillery on the German high ground east of the Meuse River, overlooking the main Meuse-Argonne battlefield. Then there was poison gas. When gas masks fogged up, troops ripped them off to see. It was then poison gas would blind and blister them, many men dying agonizing deaths. For example, phosgene gas dissolved lungs. Some 19,000 U.S. troops were gassed in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive.

General Pershing’s strategy had resulted in a stalemate. Pershing turned the Meuse-Argonne Offensive over to another general, who changed the approach and renewed the offensive on November 1, 1918. General Pershing then planned an attack to eliminate the German artillery on the heights on the eastern side of the Meuse River that had caused so much damage to his troops. He called on the 29th Infantry Division, with its 116th Infantry Regiment, containing National Guard troops from Rappahannock County, to participate in that attack.

Private Maury W. Brown of Sperryville is wounded

By selecting a particular day, location, and individual, it might be possible to grasp why so many men never talked about WW1 after it was over. It was on Tuesday, October 15, 1918, and on Molleville Farm, that Private Maury W. Brown of Sperryville was wounded by machine gun fire. It is worthwhile to describe what he and others endured that day.

Molleville Farm was part of the terrain that had to be captured by Americans so they could neutralize German artillery on high ground causing such havoc on the western side of the Meuse River. Molleville Farm consisted of east-west rolling terrain and was about 10 football fields wide. Troops of the 116th had to cross a clearing about eight football fields in depth to get to the other side of the farm. This turned out to be truly a killing field. Germans were in woods along the eastern hilly side, where a high wedge-like projection stuck out into the clearing. More Germans were in the woods on the Molleville Farm’s northern side. These wooded areas hid German machine gun nests and German artillery, all targeted at the farm’s clearing. The German artillery could fire both high explosive shells as well as poison gas shells.

Below, a current map of Molleville Farm in France can be seen in relationship to the actual US Army artillery “targeting map” of Molleville Farm drawn up the night before the attack on October 15, 1918. Note the same shape 100 years later. Ovals on the “targeting map” showed where the German artillery and machine guns nests were located.

Numbers within the ovals above indicate what caliber of U.S. artillery was to suppress the nests of German artillery and machine guns (Americans were to use 75 mm. 155 mm. and TM, stood for Trench Mortars). Artillery allocated was 14,760 for 75mm shells, 4,532 for 155 mm shells, and 6,000 poison gas shells. There were also ten trench mortars. Mistakes began immediately. The poison gas shells were eliminated and shortages of the other shells limited firing to 30 minutes instead of 2½ hours. Thus, German artillery and machine guns were extremely deadly with so little U.S. suppressive fire.

Troop morale was high even though the 116th men had been subject to cold October rains that soaked their clothing and the ground, resulting in a loss of sleep. Food and water had been uncertain. Incessant enemy shelling at all hours, day and night, tested their endurance. October 15th dawned late and gray, with a heavy fog. At 7:30 a.m. the insufficient 30 minutes of friendly artillery began and at 7:50 a.m. the first line of U.S. infantry moved out of the woods along the southern edge of Molleville Farm and forward into the clearing. A heavy fog hid their movement. After covering the ordered 300 feet in six minutes, the next line of troops followed. This line had hardly emerged from the woods when heavy German machine gun and rifle fire bursts began from the high wedge-like promontory on the right, sticking out into the clearing. Enemy poison gas shells rained down on the troops so that the men of some companies had to wear gas masks for over two hours. This was the start of an intense daylong battle. By nightfall, Molleville Farm was in the hands of the 116th Infantry regiment, but with a heavy cost in killed and wounded. One Battalion lost one-third of its strength. Later, unit officers stated that had it not been for the timely protection of the fog, hardly a man would have crossed Molleville Farm alive.

And so it was on this day, Tuesday, October 15, 1918, on Molleville Farm, that Private Maury W. Brown, of Sperryville, on his 21st birthday, received his machine gun wound.

Private Maury W. Brown is saved

If possible, a wounded soldier would try to treat himself by using his own first-aid packet, or have a comrade do it for him. Maury W. Brown’s packet had two gauze bandages, 4” by 84”, and two gauze compresses (3 ½” by 3 ½”), plus two safety pins. This was to staunch the loss of blood, reduce infection, and give him some comfort. Arriving stretcher-bearers, two, four, or six of them, may also have done this, or else some aid personnel at his 116th Company D Aid Post after being carried there. This Aid Post was usually located a quarter of a mile or more behind the front lines in a sheltered area. From there, he would have been transported to his Battalion Aid Station, staffed by Medical Corps personnel able to handle 12-30 patients. Here, treatment involved controlling hemorrhaging, applying anti-tetanus serum or morphine for pain, plus giving anti-shock treatment such as warmth, hot food and drinks.

It was at the Battalion Aid station that Maury W. Brown’s Field Card would be filled out according to its eight categories: slightly wounded so return to the front line, seriously wounded requiring evacuation, gassed patient, patient with fractures, etc. In his case, a physician would have treated him by painting his machine gun wounds with iodine, giving him anti-tetanus serum, morphine, etc., and then ordering his evacuation to a 950-man Sanitary Unit for the 29th Infantry Division for more sophisticated and specialized examination and treatment. But, since the 29th Infantry Division had been relieved at the end of October 1918, withdrawing to Verdun, and then had orders to join in an attack on Metz, it was determined best to send Private Maury W. Brown via ambulance train southward some 80 miles to Base Hospital #36 at Vittel, France. At Vittel he was unloaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital where he was admitted on November 19, 1918, a week after the Armistice ending the war, and some 45 days after being wounded.

A word about Vittel. Before WW1, Vittel had been a luxurious resort with healing thermal waters. Now, its 18 elegant summer hotels, neglected during the war, had been taken over by the American Expeditionary Force (AEF), renovated, and then modified to serve as two Base Hospitals. Base Hospital #36 was made up of Hotel Central, Ceres, Palace, des Sources, and Hotel du Parc, renamed Hospitals A, B, C, D, and E. There was also Base Hospital #23, composed of Hotel Terminus, Angle-Terre, Continental, Nouvel, La Providence, and Lorraine, each specialized. Ultimately, Vittel hospitals had a capacity for almost 6,000 beds, and handled almost 45,000 patients.

When Maury W. Brown arrived, he was deloused, received a bath, new clothing, and was assigned a bed and allowed one or two days of sleep except for meals or a dressing of his wounds. He received the very best of care and there is mention of soldiers smoking cigarettes and kidding each other about their wounds. From December 8, 1917 to December 8, 1918, 15,097 soldiers were treated at Base Hospital #36, where they had 776 cases of gunshot wounds, Maury W. Brown among them. In December 1918, Hospital #36 was closing, and on December 7, he was moved to Base Hospital #23, where he stayed until January 16, 1919. On February 1, 1919, all patients were evacuated and the entire hospital center at Vittal ceased to function.

It is likely Maury W. Brown returned to his unit, Company D of the 116th Infantry Regiment, as it made its way across France to return to the United States. He may even have participated when the 116th Infantry Regiment, representing the American Army, was selected to march in review on April 4, 1919, at Chaumont, France, before England’s Field Marshal Sir Douglas Haig and America’s General Pershing. A great honor.

It was then home on the USS Matsonia, arriving at Newport News, Va., on May 20, 1919. Private Maury W. Brown and many others from Rappahannock County were back in the United States.