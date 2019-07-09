Lee sentenced on alcohol-related charges

Smoot withdraws petition to restore driving rights

Brittney Michele Lee, 31, was sentenced in Rappahannock County Circuit Court Monday on charges of a second DWI in five years and drinking while driving with an open container of alcohol, both misdemeanors; as well as a felony charge of a third DWI in five years with a blood alcohol content of .20, almost three times the legal limit of .08.

Judge Herman A. Whisenant sentenced her to a total of 5 years incarcerated, but suspended all but seven months. He also suspended her driver’s license indefinitely and ordered her to be under probation for three years upon release.

Lee, a resident of Flint Hill, has been held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal for three months. She will be credited for that time served.

Randy Smoot, 48, withdrew his petition for the restoration of driving privileges. According to his attorney Reynolds, Smoot received an unfavorable report from VASAP, Virginia’s alcohol prevention education program.

Smoot, 48, had been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Harris Hollow resident Jonas “Jay” Alther in an encounter between the two men in October 2017. In August of 2018, a jury found Smoot guilty of voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 8 months in jail, but given credit for time already served while being held for trial. He was released from jail in December 2018.