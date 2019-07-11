‘Chills’ during patriotic American Festival Concert

“It was an awesome patriotic concert,” praises Sperryville resident Ray Boc, referring to retired U.S. Marine Col. John Bourgeois’ American Festival Concert this past Saturday evening atop the sweeping lawn of Washington’s Avon Hall, featuring the Bourgeois Concert Band assisted by members of the Madison County and Rappahannock County high school bands.

“There were tears by some with renewed memories. The piccolo solo during ‘Stars and Stripes Forever’ gives me chills on my spine. And the ‘Armed Forces Salute’ always brings forth emotions and recalls members of my family who served and suffered or died in action. Wow!”

Photos by Ray Boc

Photos by Ruthie Windsor Mann