Courthouse Row for July 11

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office July 1-8
Hampton
Charlene W. Dryden to Roberta Dorene Arens, 1.3697 acres, $233,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 8-59
Building Permits
Katie Woodward, Sperryville, replace panel box, $5,285
Stuart Mackintosh, Sperryville, relocate plumbing, $700
Robert Chapman, Sperryville, install 200 amp electric service
Julie Emery and Michael Suess, Amissville, replace panel box, $2,500
David Cavanaugh, Washington, detached garage, $15,000
The Nolan Family Trust, Sperryville, remodel, $8,253
Robin Day, Sperryville, replace gas appliance, $1,800
James Costello, Huntly, electric service change, $2,000
Lucille Miller, Sperryville, upgrade panel box, $1,800
Jason Anderson, Amissville, finished basement, $30,000
Karen Koltes and John Tschirky, Sperryville, solar array, $38,000
