Courthouse Row for July 11

July 11, 2019

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office July 1-8

Hampton

Charlene W. Dryden to Roberta Dorene Arens, 1.3697 acres, $233,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 8-59

Building Permits

Katie Woodward, Sperryville, replace panel box, $5,285

Stuart Mackintosh, Sperryville, relocate plumbing, $700

Robert Chapman, Sperryville, install 200 amp electric service

Julie Emery and Michael Suess, Amissville, replace panel box, $2,500

David Cavanaugh, Washington, detached garage, $15,000

The Nolan Family Trust, Sperryville, remodel, $8,253

Robin Day, Sperryville, replace gas appliance, $1,800

James Costello, Huntly, electric service change, $2,000

Lucille Miller, Sperryville, upgrade panel box, $1,800

Jason Anderson, Amissville, finished basement, $30,000

Karen Koltes and John Tschirky, Sperryville, solar array, $38,000

