Fireworks followed by fireworks

By Staff/Contributed July 11, 2019 Holiday/Celebration, Photos 0

Members and supporters of the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department weathered a wicked pre-fireworks display of crackling lightning and thunder — and driving sheets of rain.

Seven-year-old Elleanor Gallagher of Stafford didn’t let Thursday’s sweltering heat and humidity keep her from trying out numerous antique farm tractors of every size and color on display at the 13th Annual Rappahannock County 4th of July Celebration at Ben Venue Farms. Not surprisingly, Elleanor picked this pink Case tractor (c. 1948) as her favorite, although she said she also likes her dad’s more conventional tractor. Photos by John McCaslin
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5630 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.