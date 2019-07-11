Fireworks followed by fireworks By Staff/Contributed July 11, 2019 Holiday/Celebration, Photos 0 Members and supporters of the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department weathered a wicked pre-fireworks display of crackling lightning and thunder — and driving sheets of rain. Seven-year-old Elleanor Gallagher of Stafford didn’t let Thursday’s sweltering heat and humidity keep her from trying out numerous antique farm tractors of every size and color on display at the 13th Annual Rappahannock County 4th of July Celebration at Ben Venue Farms. Not surprisingly, Elleanor picked this pink Case tractor (c. 1948) as her favorite, although she said she also likes her dad’s more conventional tractor. Photos by John McCaslin To cap off a hot and humid 13th Annual Rappahannock County 4th of July Celebration in style with an awesome display of pyrotechnics. Photo by Debbie Donehey With patriotism on his mind, SVFD President Larry Grove greets festival goers at the entrance to the host venue Ben Venue Farms. Longtime grillmaster Tim Marcus of Fauquier’s Divine Swine BBQ goes head-to-head with Theresa Wood of Rappahannock’s Kattle 1 Beef Company. And last but never least, to cool everybody off from the blistering heat members of the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office — Lt. Janie Jenkins (left) — serve up their crowd-favorite fruit-flavored snow cones. Six months past his second birthday and Kayden Merritt of Boston “already loves tractors,” says his adoring grandparents, and there was no shortage of antique tractors — and moon bounces and the like — for Kayden and other children to climb aboard.
