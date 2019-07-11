Give Local Piedmont 2019 — it’s a wrap!

We are putting a period at the end of a sentence for this year’s sixth annual 24-hour Give Local Piedmont Day of Giving, which, in this year’s final tally, raised a record $860,365 for 177 participating regional nonprofits. On June 26 and June 27, award ceremonies were held to personally present each of the regions’ nonprofit organizations with the money they raised on May 7. Happily, this year was a banner year in both donations and number of nonprofit organizations participating. Checks totaling $241,846 were passed out to leaders of our Rappahannock County area nonprofits.

“The genuine win for our community from this one giving day is that ‘Give Local Piedmont’ is raising the profile for many of our nonprofit organizations and the tremendous work they do to strengthen our region,” says executive director Jane Bowling-Wilson. “It is an momentum-building event that increases awareness and participation for both our donors and nonprofits. It is a wonderful example of diverse groups working together to celebrate and support our many organizations that provide critical services in our communities.”

To highlight a few individual nonprofits that did substantially better this year from prior years, we note The Rappahannock County Garden Club, who raised $1,700 this year compared to last year’s total of $600 and RappFLOW, who saw a 167 percent increase with a final total of almost $3,600. The Rappahannock County High School Band Boosters can hold their instruments up way high as they saw their 2018 total of $2,800 rise to almost $6,400 this year.

A hearty thank you to our business sponsors: Atlantic Union Bank, Oak View National Bank, UVA Credit Union, Lee High Nursery, Far Gohn Brewery, Chemung Contracting Company and Cedar Mt. Stone, Clevenger’s Corner Veterinary, Warrenton Toyota, The Fauquier Bank as well as NPCF fund holders, Michael Baudhuin, Steve Rodgers Family, Marshall Doeller Family, Robin Guilick, William and Linda Dietel and the Red Oak Fund. Without their help and all our news-publishing partners this event and the prize awards would not happen! The bonus pool is generously provided by the PATH Foundation.

Give Local Piedmont 2020 will be held May 5. Mark your calendars!

Northern Piedmont Community Foundation

Warrenton

Editor’s note: Established in 2000, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation is a public charity that strengthens the counties of Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier and Madison through philanthropy. The Foundation supports our nonprofit sector through donor giving, community grants, as well as a robust scholarship program.