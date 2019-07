Since Route 29 North is to be closed for sometime starting July 8, VDOT in their usual brilliance has decided to pave Crest Hill Road starting July 8, which would be a way for us to access I-66, bypassing Warrenton and Route 17, alleviating some traffic issues through Warrenton. And folks using Crest Hill anyway will undoubtedly slow up the paving process. Guess they simply apply the 4Ps.

Butch Zindel

Washington