Meet Walter, your new best friend

Ears, ears, ears! That’s us hounds! Along with the ears comes a dog who’s loyal, fun-loving, usually easy to train, and funny. We can be pets just like any other breed. And we do a good job at it. Now, me. I came to RAWL with my traveling buddy Brennan and I needed to put on a little weight. I’m five years old and pretty darn mellow. I’m fine with other dogs and with children. They say here at RAWL that I’m “an all-around mellow guy.” Come and visit. And ask for Mr. Mellow. They’ll know who you mean.

In the past week, two of my canine colleagues were joined with a new owner. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Road, Amissville, is open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. excluding Wednesday and Sunday, when it is closed. Call 540-937-3283 or visit www.rawldogs.org.