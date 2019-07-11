Quarter century of Gray Ghost Vineyards

Gray Ghost Vineyards, the oldest winery in Rappahannock County, celebrates 25 years of winemaking excellence this weekend, July 13 and 14.

The celebration will begin with a reception at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Richard Leahy, author of Beyond Jefferson’s Vines, the definitive book on Virginia wine, will make remarks.

“I’m pleased and honored that the Kellerts have invited me to be their guest of honor to celebrate Gray Ghost Vineyards’ 25th anniversary,” says Leahy. “I have written about and followed the evolution of Gray Ghost from its beginning and am glad they continue to prosper. They were a model of hobbyists with a passion who made the leap to professionals, even transplanting their Vidal vines from a Northern Virginia backyard to their vineyard.

“I’ve always been a fan of their classically elegant European-style wines.”

Winemakers and vineyard owners Al and Cheryl Kellert, and their staff, welcome the public to the reception along with invited guests. Reservations are requested and may be made at 540-937-4869.

Anniversary festivities continue Saturday, and again Sunday at 11 a.m. with a ticketed event. Festivities include a winery tour, vineyard tour, wine tastings, barrel tasting, wine library tasting, live music indoors and outdoors, and a limited edition collectible 25th Anniversary crystal wine glass for each participant.

Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. For a detailed schedule of events, please visit www.grayghostvineyards.com. Ticket purchases may be made by calling 540-937-4869.

Gray Ghost Winery has collected more than 2,500 medals for outstanding wines. Four consecutive years its late harvest Vidal Blanc Adieu was the most awarded wine in the country, outside of California. Vineyard and Winery Management Magazine named Gray Ghost “Best of the East.”

The winery is located at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. During summer, the tasting room is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12 to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.