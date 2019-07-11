School news for July 11

WCDS Board designates $100k for scholarships

Wakefield Country Day School prides itself on educational excellence. For 46-years all WCDS graduates have been accepted to a 4-year college program — a truly remarkable record of academic achievement. There have been challenges along the way, yet the school has met each one with determination and prevailed.

Most recently Paul Larner, the new Chairman of the WCDS Board, secured more than a million dollars in operating capital. And with that largesse, Larner and the Wakefield Board have earmarked $100,000 for merit and need-based scholarships this fall.

In a recent interview, Mr. Larner explained, “Wakefield’s scholarship program has traditionally addressed only the needs of financial aid. WCDS is seeking to increase enrollment and is instituting a new merit-based scholarship program; all applicants will be considered.

“We’re looking for students who demonstrate not only academic achievement, but also seek to become their best selves, contributing positively to their families, schools and communities. With a full-schedule of fall sports, new class offerings, and field-trips on the books, Wakefield Country Day School is moving forward, stronger than ever.”

— Suzanne Zylonis

College Week

Twenty-three colleges are participating in the 2019 Virginia Private College Week, emphasizing quality and affordability of private higher education during special sessions for prospective students and families.

Colleges from July 22-27 will offer campus tours and information sessions about academic programs, admissions, financial aid, and student life. College officials will also address some of the common myths about the cost of a private college education. Participating students will receive three college application fee waivers, saving money when applying to college.

“Visiting campuses in person is one of the most important steps in the college search process,” explains Robert Lambeth, President of CICV. “I encourage parents to explore which college will be the best fit for their son or daughter, and I want to reassure them that a quality education at a Virginia private college is affordable and within reach.”

Sessions at most colleges will begin at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Visit www.vaprivatecolleges.org

Blake’s perfect score

Bradley Blake of Amissville has been named to the dean’s list at Frostburg State University for outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2019 semester, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

Situated in the Maryland mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland.