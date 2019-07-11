The Rapp for July 11

Mead storms Mall

Amissville’s own Hinson Ford Cider & Mead donated nearly 1,150 pours of their ciders and meads to support the just-concluded Smithsonian Institution’s 2019 Folklife Festival on the National Mall, says Meadmaker Dennis Kelly.

By mid afternoon on the first day, HFCM’s popular Strawberry mead was spent; the delightful cherry cider lasted until just before closing that evening, and the remaining Ciderhouse Cider and Goldenrod mead were drained by mid afternoon on closing day.

Despite the participation of a number of local and regional breweries, the pop-up Biergarten was dominated by HFCM’s colorful banner, hanging just to the west of the scaffolding-wrapped Castle building . . . which provided some much needed shade to the volunteers and staff pouring drinks in the sweltering D.C. heat!

Rappahannock Radio

This week, Rappahannock Radio hears from singer and instrumentalist Rannie Winn. He is an active member of several local bands, including The Nethers Hot Club and Kinda Celtic.

This interview, heard over Rappahannockradio.com, focuses on songs from the group Kinda Celtic. Winn is one-sixth of the group, which also includes band leader James Brown on guitar and vocals, Jim Melnick on the fiddle, Amy Meyer on the Celtic harp, Josh Wassum on cello and mandolin, and Judith Whitfield on hammered dulcimer.

Kinda Celtic focuses on precision harmonies, intricate melodies and songs from Ireland, Scotland, and Appalachia. Tune in to hear Winn with host Kiaya Abernathy, and also be sure to catch him Friday at Quièvremont Vineyard with The Nethers Hot Club Band.

One Giant Leap

The Shenandoah Music Festival encourages Rappahannock residents to cross the mountains and experience “One Giant Leap,” celebrating the 50th anniversary to-date of the first moon landing in 1969.

The Fairfax Symphony Orchestra will perform music from “2001: A Space Odyssey,” John Williams’ “Star Wars Suite,” and Gustov Holst’s “The Planets.” Footage of fascinating space scenes produced and provided by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center will act as a backdrop while the orchestra performs.

The Shenandoah Astronomical Society will have telescopes set up for stargazing. The event will be held Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m., in Orkney Springs, 49 miles west of Sperryville. Gates open at 6 p.m. Advance ticket prices: Pavilion: $54; Lawn: $45; Ages 17 and under $10; children under 3 free.

Old Rag Naturalists

Would you like to know more about the environment that is right outside your door? Are you curious about natural history? Would you like to make a positive difference in the conservation of Virginia’s natural resources? If so, please consider becoming a Master Naturalist!

Old Rag Master Naturalists will offer a basic training class (limited to 15) starting in March 2020 and running for 14 weeks. The class will be held on Mondays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the VFW in Culpeper on Route 522. Cost for the classes, field trips and materials will be $170 payable by check at the first class.

Master Naturalists work on citizen science projects, educational outreach to the community and help with conservation of natural resources and public lands. The basic training includes geology, ecology, weather, entomology, mammalogy, forest management and botany.

Visit oldragmasternaturalists.org and click the “Become a Master Naturalist” button. Send completed application to: Old Rag Master Naturalists Application, c/o Dee Dee Lyon, 1266 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Madison, VA 22727, or deedeelyon531@gmail.com

5K registration

CAYA, which provides support and treatment options to drug addicts, stages its 4th annual 5K run on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. at Verdun Adventure Bound on Rte. 229 in Rixeyville.

In 2018 over 250 runners registered for the event. Funds raised in 2019 will continue to support CAYA’s programs. Awards will be given to the top overall male & female runners as well as to the top two male and female runners in each 5 year age category.

Online advance registration via www.cayacoalition.org or by mail to P.O. Box 3457, Warrenton, VA 20188 is $30 and extends through Sept. 6 (registration fee increases to $35 after this date); race day registration is $40. Tee shirts are guaranteed only to those who pre-register.

REC funds available

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s (REC) The Power of Change program is ready to support Rappahannock charities and nonprofits. Applications for funding can be submitted through 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

Since 2008, the program has helped dozens of community groups and is funded by REC member-owners, who round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar each month, contribute a set amount each month or make a one time donation.

“REC employees live in the same communities as our member-owners, and we all see the challenges nonprofits face to fund their important services,” said Matt Faulconer, REC’s manager of external affairs.

Applications available at www.thepowerofchange.org