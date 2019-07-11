Two thumbs — and more — up

When I was a small girl, my music-loving father took me to several concerts at “his” university in Bloomington, Indiana.

He was soon embarrassed by my inability to listen quietly; moved by the music, I sobbed aloud, or kicked my heels on the seat. The concert visits stopped until I eventually learned to contain my reactions.

Last night at Avon Hall, those impulses returned full force; it was all I could do not to march up and down, and did shed some tears, gulping down the sobs. What a splendid concert by Col. Bourgeois and his group! And some participation was welcomed, happily for me.

Thank you to all who made this possible! This is how one should hear music, not sitting silent and frozen into an auditorium chair!

Sue Davis Gabbay

Washington