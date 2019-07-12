Doer’s Profile: Helen Williams

Former Rappahannock High School teacher, administrator, and assistant/acting superintendent; former treasurer and chair of the Child Care and Learning Center (CCLC); former chair of Headwaters and a Starfish mentor; former chair of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board; currently serves on the board of the Food Pantry. Moved to Castleton in 1985 from Fairfax.

The Spark: “I learned about volunteering at my mother’s knee. She always told me you owe something to your community, and you have to repay it. And not just once.”

Proudest Achievement: “Helping build CCLC. I started volunteering there in 1988. They have a stellar program and it has not lost its focus and energy over the years.”

Biggest Challenge: “Finding volunteers willing to help out with our community service organizations more than once or twice a year. We need to find replacements who are willing to take the lead in organizing and implementing the county’s ‘big’ volunteer programs for the longer term, or else they’ll fall by the wayside.”

Why It Matters: “As human beings, I think we are responsible to find out about our community — its strengths, weaknesses, and needs. We can rejoice in the good things, but with that comes a responsibility to step up and make things better where it is needed.”

Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: “The scenic vista of the fields and mountains heading west along 211 towards Massie’s Corner. When you see that, you know you’re home.”

— Bob Hurley, for Foothills Forum